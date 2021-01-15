2 bikers crushed to death by truck on Khulna highway

Two bikers were crushed to death by a speeding truck on Khulna-Satkhira Highway on Friday morning, police said, reports UNB.

Though the identities of the deceased are not known immediately, police suspect they were family members.

The accident occurred around 9.30am in the highway’s Zero Point area.

“The two were on their way to Khulna when the Satkhira-bound truck rammed their bike from behind. They fell off and came under the truck,” said officer-in-charge of Harintana police station Enamul Haque.

The two men were rushed to a local hospital by passersby, where they were declared dead by physicians.