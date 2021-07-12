Accident

2 cattle traders killed in Gaibandha road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two cattle traders were killed and four others injured in a collision between a truck and a pickup van on Dhaka-Rangpur highway in Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha district early Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Quddus and Moyej Uddin.

Arif Anwar, station manager of Gobindaganj fire service, said a group of six cattle traders was heading towards Rangpur from Savar in a pickup van. At around 7:00am, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the van.

The cattle traders fell on the road being hit by the truck and then another speeding truck ran over them.

Moyez Uddin died on the spot.

Faisal, Shukkur Haque, Tara Mia, Abdul Quddus and Mizan were rescued by the fire service men and taken to Gobindaganj Health Complex in critical condition where Abdul Quddus succumbed to his injuries.

