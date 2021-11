Two female garment workers were crushed under the wheels of a train on Tongi-Bhairab rail track at the outer signal of Arikhola Rail Station in Gazipur district on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Jesmin, 42, wife of Kabir and Shahinur, 25, wife of Quamrul of Kaliganj upazila of the district. They were workers of Hamim Group.