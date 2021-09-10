2 dead, 7 missing in Sirajganj boat accident

The accident occurred when the boat, carrying around 80 passengers, was heading towards Enayetpur’s Darbar Sharif from Jamalpur.
As the engine-driven boat tilted near Enayetpur after getting caught in strong currents and high tides, around 15 passengers fell into the river, and only some of them managed to swim ashore.
“Two bodies were recovered from the river and kept at Darbar Sharif. Mohammad Lalan, who got injured in the accident, is now undergoing treatment at Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College and Hospital,” Anisur said.
Belkuchi Fire Service Station has continued the rescue operation, and divers from Rajshahi will join them, the OC added.