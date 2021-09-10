2 dead, 7 missing in Sirajganj boat accident

Two women died and seven went missing Thursday as an overloaded boat sank few yards away from the embankment on the River Jamuna in Sirajganj’s Chauhali, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Jhilimin Begum,60, from Jamalpur and Ful Begum,50, from Dewanganj, said Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Enayetpur Police Station.