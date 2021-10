Two people were killed in separate road accidents on the Magura-Jhenaidah road on Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Amaresh Basu, 62, and Rasul Sikder, 48.

Magura sadar police station officer in charge (OC) Manjurul Alam said Rasul died after being hit by a moving truck while out for a walk for along the Magura-Jhenaidah road.