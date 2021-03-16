2 girls drown in Narayanganj

Two children died after drowning in a pond in Kadam Rasul Nurbagh area of Narayanganj on Monday, UNB reports.

The deceased have been identified as Nusrat (9), daughter of one Muzur Nazrul Miah, and Samia (9), daughter of certain Siraj Miah, residents of the same area. They both were third grade students of Lal Mia Government Primary School.

The two friends died while taking a bath in the pond of Habib Miah’s house in the same area at 11:00 am on Monday.

Locals said, pedestrians saw the two children drowning and informed others.

People of the area retrieved their bodies and took them to the Bandar Upazila Health Complex where the doctor declared them dead.