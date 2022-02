Police said the accident occurred around 5:00am when a 'Hanif Paribahan' rammed Mohonpur bridge and plunged into the ditch while giving way to a truck.

"Two persons died on the spot in the impact of the accident, at least 10 others sustained injuries," said a sub-inspector at Chirirbandar police station, Abdul Quader.

The injured were rushed to M Abdur Rahim Medical College and Hospital.