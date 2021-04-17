2 killed, 10 injured in Satkhira road crash

Two were killed and 10 others injured as two pick-up vans collided head-on on Satkhira-Khulna highway in Subhashini area of Tala upazila on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as brick kiln workers Munna, 25, from Jafarpur village and Shafiqul Islam,34, son-in-law Basar Gazi of the same village.

According to the witnesses, 20 to 22 brick kiln workers were returning to their village in a pick-up van in Kaliganj from a brick field in Shariatpur area.