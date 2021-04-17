2 killed, 10 injured in Satkhira road crash

Two were killed and 10 others injured as two pick-up vans collided head-on on Satkhira-Khulna highway in Subhashini area of Tala upazila on Saturday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as brick kiln workers Munna, 25, from Jafarpur village and Shafiqul Islam,34, son-in-law Basar Gazi of the same village.
According to the witnesses, 20 to 22 brick kiln workers were returning to their village in a pick-up van in Kaliganj from a brick field in Shariatpur area.
The pick-up carrying the workers collided head-on with another pick-up van coming from the opposite direction and overturned on the road, leaving two people dead.
The injured were taken to Satkhira Sadar Hospital, said highway police inspector Nasir Uddin Majudar.
Later, the injured were shifted to Satkhira Medical College and Hospital.