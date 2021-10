Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Saitrish area on the Magura-Jhenaidah Highway under Sadar upazila here this afternoon, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as Abul Kashem Mollah, 50, son of Akbar Mollah, a resident of Hajrapur village under Sadar upazila of the district and Bimal Das, 75, of Narail district.