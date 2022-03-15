2 killed in Barishal road crash

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon on a road west of Kauria Bazar in Guabaria Union of the upazila.
According to witnesses, the three-wheeler was heading from Kauria Bazar to Muladi. After crossing the road it collided head-on with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.
Madrasa student Yasin died on the spot and the injured driver died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment.
Hijla police OC Yunus Mia said the bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy.