2 killed in Barishal road crash

Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a three-wheeler and a motorcycle in Barishal’s Hijla upazila on Monday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as motorcyclist Yasin, 15, a 9th grade student of Mahishkhola Senior Dakhil Madrasa and son of Sattar Palban of Guabaria union, and the three-wheeler’s driver Quddus, 30, son of Hashem Hawladar of Charmemania village of Memania union.