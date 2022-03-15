Accident

2 killed in Barishal road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a three-wheeler and a motorcycle in Barishal’s Hijla upazila on Monday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as motorcyclist Yasin, 15, a 9th grade student of Mahishkhola Senior Dakhil Madrasa and son of Sattar Palban of Guabaria union, and the three-wheeler’s driver Quddus, 30, son of Hashem Hawladar of Charmemania village of Memania union.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon on a road west of Kauria Bazar in Guabaria Union of the upazila.

According to witnesses, the three-wheeler was heading from Kauria Bazar to Muladi. After crossing the road it collided head-on with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

Madrasa student Yasin died on the spot and the injured driver died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Hijla police OC Yunus Mia said the bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy.

