Two people were killed when a human hauler overturned on Rahanpur-Adda road at Bongpur in Gomastapur upazila of Chapainawabganj district on Saturday night, UNB reports.

The deceased are Sultana, 42, wife of Anwar Hossain of Rahanpur municipality area and Mehedi Hasan, 45, son of Ketab Uddin of Dhamoirhat upazila of Naogaon district.