Accident

2 killed in Chattogram road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk

At least two people were killed as a motorbike crashed into a microbus in front of SI Park Community Center in Satkania on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased are Obadul Haque, 30, son of Abdul Rahman of Lohagara's Sukhchhari area and Md. Noman, 22, son of Md. Osman of Jangol Padua area of Padua union.

Advertisement

Dohazari highway police station officer-in-charge Abdur Rob said the two motorcyclists were killed after the motorbike collided with the microbus in the morning.

The microbus and the motorcycle were seized.

Read more from Accident

More News

4 killed in Bogura road crash

4 killed in Bogura road crash

Man killed in Chuadanga train accident

Man killed in Chuadanga train accident

Sirajganj road crash kills 3 auto-rickshaw passengers

Sirajganj road crash kills 3 auto-rickshaw passengers

Two cousins electrocuted in Kurigram

Two cousins electrocuted in Kurigram