2 killed in Chattogram road crash

At least two people were killed as a motorbike crashed into a microbus in front of SI Park Community Center in Satkania on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway on Saturday, reports UNB.
The deceased are Obadul Haque, 30, son of Abdul Rahman of Lohagara's Sukhchhari area and Md. Noman, 22, son of Md. Osman of Jangol Padua area of Padua union.
Dohazari highway police station officer-in-charge Abdur Rob said the two motorcyclists were killed after the motorbike collided with the microbus in the morning.
The microbus and the motorcycle were seized.