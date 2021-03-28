2 killed in Chuadanga road crash

Two people were killed and another injured in a head-on collision between a human hauler and a truck on the Chuadanga -Jivannagar highway on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Ashanur Rahman, 38, and his son Azam, 11, from Dugdugi village under Damurhuda upazila of Chuadanga.

According to locals, Ashanur and Azam were on their way to Darshana in a cement laden human hauler when it was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction.