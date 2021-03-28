2 killed in Chuadanga road crash

Two people were killed and another injured in a head-on collision between a human hauler and a truck on the Chuadanga -Jivannagar highway on Sunday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Ashanur Rahman, 38, and his son Azam, 11, from Dugdugi village under Damurhuda upazila of Chuadanga.
According to locals, Ashanur and Azam were on their way to Darshana in a cement laden human hauler when it was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction.
The incident took place near Loknathpur Fire Service at around 9 am leaving the father and son dead on the spot. Injured Jamat Ali was taken to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Damurhuda Model Police Station Abdul Khaleq said the cement loaded human hauler was on the right track. Suddenly the truck coming from the opposite direction pushed it from the wrong path. At this two died on spot.
The truck also smashed a police box there. The truck was seized but the driver and helper managed to flee.