Accident

2 killed in Dhaka road crashes

Prothom Alo English Desk
Road accident
Road accidentProthom Alo illustration

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in the capital on Sunday, reports UNB.

A 17-year-old boy died after being hit by a speeding covered van in capital's Jatrabari area.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim Kazi. He was a resident of Kajla area in Jatrabari.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The accident occurred at around 6.30pm at Matuail's Hashem Road. Local people rushed Abdur Rahim to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). He was declared dead by physicians there at 7pm.

Meanwhile in Mohakhali, a 55-year-old woman was critically injured as a bus hit her in Amtoli area. The woman was identified as Bilkis from Mymensingh’ Bhaluka.

Advertisement

She was crossing the road on her way to Gopibagh. Bilkis later succumbed to her injuries at DMCH around 8:00pm.

"The vehicles involved in the accidents were seized. However, the drivers managed to flee," said police inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.

The bodies were kept at DMCH morgue for autopsies, he added.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement