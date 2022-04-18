2 killed in Dhaka road crashes

The accident occurred at around 6.30pm at Matuail's Hashem Road. Local people rushed Abdur Rahim to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). He was declared dead by physicians there at 7pm.
Meanwhile in Mohakhali, a 55-year-old woman was critically injured as a bus hit her in Amtoli area. The woman was identified as Bilkis from Mymensingh’ Bhaluka.
She was crossing the road on her way to Gopibagh. Bilkis later succumbed to her injuries at DMCH around 8:00pm.
"The vehicles involved in the accidents were seized. However, the drivers managed to flee," said police inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.
The bodies were kept at DMCH morgue for autopsies, he added.