2 killed in Fatullah road accident

Two passengers of a battery-run auto-rickshaw were killed when it collided with a covered van on the old Dhaka-Narayanganj highway adjacent to Masdair Amena Garments of Fatullah, reports UNB.

The deceased have been identified as Afasar Uddin, 56 and Abbas Uddin, 48.

Rakibuzzaman, officer-in-charge, Fatullah model police station confirmed the news.