2 killed in Fatullah road accident

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two passengers of a battery-run auto-rickshaw were killed when it collided with a covered van on the old Dhaka-Narayanganj highway adjacent to Masdair Amena Garments of Fatullah, reports UNB.

The deceased have been identified as Afasar Uddin, 56 and Abbas Uddin, 48.

Rakibuzzaman, officer-in-charge, Fatullah model police station confirmed the news.

"The locals rushed the injured to Narayanganj General Hospital where the duty physician declared two of them dead, " he said. "Locals held the driver of the covered van and handed him over to police."

At least 468 people were killed and 507 others injured in 432 road accidents across the country in April amid the nationwide lockdown, according to a report of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

Besides, six more people were killed in eight accidents on rail tracks, 38 people were killed and nine others injured in 14 accidents on river routes while two others went missing during the month.

