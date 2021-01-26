2 killed in Hili road accident

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two men were killed in a motorcycle-pickup van collision in Dinajpur’s Hili on Monday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Shakhawat Hossain, a final year student of Badarganj Government College and Najrul Islam from Badarganj upazila.

Hakimpur Police Station’s in-charge Ferdous Wahid said Shakhawat and Najrul were returning to Badarganj from Hili on a motorcycle. They collided head-on with a pickup van.

They died on the spot.

Their bodies were recovered by police and taken to the police station.

