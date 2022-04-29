2 killed in road accident on Khilgaon flyover

Khilgaon police sub-inspector (SI) Hasan Munshi said it was initially learned that two motorcyclists were hit by a speeding lorry on the Khilgaon flyover in the morning.
The two were rescued and taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where physician declared them dead. The lorry was seized in the incident but the driver managed to escape, he added.
SI Hasan Munshi further said that the names of the victims were initially known from the National Identity Card (NIDs) they were carrying. According to his NID, Bidhan Biswas is from Fultala, Khulna. His father's name is Ashwini Biswas.