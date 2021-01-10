2 killed in Satkhira road crash

Two people were killed and three others injured when a bus plunged into a road side ditch on Satkhira-Khulna highway at Bhairabnagar in Tala upazila of Satkhira district on Sunday, UNB reports.
One of the deceased was identified as Rampal Mondol while the identity of the other could not be known immediately.
The accident took place around 7:30am when the Satkhira-bound bus from Khulna with 20-25 passengers plunged into a roadside ditch while giving side to a truck coming from the opposite direction, leaving two killed on the spot and three others injured, said sub-inspector of Patkelghata Police Station, Shaheen Hossain.
The injured were taken to local hospital.