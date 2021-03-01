2 killed in Sitakunda road crashes

At least 2 persons were killed in separate road crashes in Sitakunda on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Shams Tahiyat Maunota (16), a class 10 student of Bangladesh Military Academy High School and Touhidul Islam Jafor (51), an assistant teacher at Sadak Mastan (RA) High School in Fakrihat Upazila.

According to the highway police and locals, Maunota was hit by a minibus in Kasem jute mill area, while she was returning home in the morning. She was taken to the hospital by locals where she died at around 12:00pm.