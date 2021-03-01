2 killed in Sitakunda road crashes

At least 2 persons were killed in separate road crashes in Sitakunda on Sunday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Shams Tahiyat Maunota (16), a class 10 student of Bangladesh Military Academy High School and Touhidul Islam Jafor (51), an assistant teacher at Sadak Mastan (RA) High School in Fakrihat Upazila.
According to the highway police and locals, Maunota was hit by a minibus in Kasem jute mill area, while she was returning home in the morning. She was taken to the hospital by locals where she died at around 12:00pm.
Baro Aulia Highway Police Station sub-inspector (SI) Babul Miya said, “We seized the bus after we came to know about the accident. The locals handed over the bus and its driver to the police.”
Touhidul was killed as he was hit by a motorcycle on Saturday night. The incident took place at Sarij Bhuiyan Road in the upazila around 8:00pm on Saturday. Although he was rescued and rushed to a hospital in Chittagong, he died at 12:30 am.
Abu Zafar Saad, the headmaster of the Sadak Mastan High School, said Tauhidul was hit by an unidentified vehicle as he was crossing the road at night.