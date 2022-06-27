2 motorcyclists die in first accident on Padma Bridge

The bodies were kept in the hospital morgue for autopsies, Bacchu said.
The Padma bridge saw a huge pressure of traffic and a crowd of onlookers Sunday, creating tailbacks on both sides of the long-awaited bridge.
Hundreds of vehicles including buses, trucks, private cars, motorbikes, and ambulances were seen waiting in front of the two toll plazas at Mawa and Nowdoba points of Shariatpur.
They were not maintaining queues and trying to cross each other haphazardly in front of the toll plazas.
The bridges division banned motorcycles on the Padma bridge from Monday.