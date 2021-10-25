2 motorcyclists killed in Chattogram road crash

Advertisement
The incident took place on Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway in front of Amirabad Rajmahal Community Center in the upazila in the morning.
Dohazari Highway Police officer-in charge Abdur Rob said four youths were travelling by two motorbikes when the covered van hit them from behind.
Advertisement
Sakhawat Hossain died on the spot while the injured three were rushed to the emergency unit of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where a doctor declared Sajjad dead.
Police are trying to seize the covered van, the OC said.