Accident

2 motorcyclists killed in Chattogram road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two motorcyclists were killed and two others injured as a covered van hit their vehicles in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram on Sunday.

The deceased are Sakhawat Hossain ,25, and Sajjad Hossain,18.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The incident took place on Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway in front of Amirabad Rajmahal Community Center in the upazila in the morning.

Dohazari Highway Police officer-in charge Abdur Rob said four youths were travelling by two motorbikes when the covered van hit them from behind.

Advertisement

Sakhawat Hossain died on the spot while the injured three were rushed to the emergency unit of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where a doctor declared Sajjad dead.

Police are trying to seize the covered van, the OC said.

Read more from Accident
Advertisement