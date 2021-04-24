2 motorcyclists killed in Natore road crash

Two motorcyclists were killed while another sustained injuries when a truck hit a motorbike near Old Ferryghat in Singra upazila of Natore district on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Khalilur Rahman and Belal.

The accident took place in the morning, when the truck hit a motorbike with three riders, leaving two of them dead on the spot.

The motorbike was heading towards Bogura from Natore, said Singra police station sub-inspector Kishore Kumar Roy.

The injured were taken to Singra Upazila Health Complex, he added.