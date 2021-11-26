2 people killed in road crash in Chattogram

The identities of two other people who sustained injuries and are currently being treated at a local hospital could not be known yet either, he said.
The accident occurred around 8:00 pm as a bus of Hanif Paribahan hit an auto-rickshaw coming from opposite side while recklessly overtaking in front of City Center building at Katirhat Bazar area, said witnesses.
One of the two people who died on the spot was an auto-rickshaw passenger and another was a cyclist, they said.
Police have recovered the two bodies from the spot, said the inspector.