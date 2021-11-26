Accident

2 people killed in road crash in Chattogram

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two people were killed on Thursday after being hit by a Hanif Paribahan bus on Chattogram-Khagrachari road at Hathazari upazila, police said, UNB reports.

One of the deceased was identified as Javed, a resident of the Hamzarbagh area while another remained unidentified, said Muktar Ahmed inspector of Hathazari highway police.

The identities of two other people who sustained injuries and are currently being treated at a local hospital could not be known yet either, he said.

The accident occurred around 8:00 pm as a bus of Hanif Paribahan hit an auto-rickshaw coming from opposite side while recklessly overtaking in front of City Center building at Katirhat Bazar area, said witnesses.

One of the two people who died on the spot was an auto-rickshaw passenger and another was a cyclist, they said.

Police have recovered the two bodies from the spot, said the inspector.

