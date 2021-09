Two Rohingyas were killed and three others injured in a lightning strike at Ukhia in Cox’s Bazar, UNB reports.

Mohammad Harej, 35, and Nazimul Hasan, 25, were killed in the lighting strike while they were repairing their father-in-law’s house at their nearby camp in the morning, said Mohammad Shamsuddouza Nayan, Additional Refugee, Relief and Repatriation commissioner.

The injured are being treated at a field hospital, he added.