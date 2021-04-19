3 Bangladeshis killed in Oman road accident

Three Bangladeshis were killed in a road accident in Oman on Sunday morning, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Md Jahed ,42, Absar ,45 and Salahuddin, hailing from different villages of Rangunia upazila in Chattogram.
The three used to work at a curtain shop in Muscat, the capital of Oman.
Advertisement
Rezaul Karim, the Bangladeshi owner of the shop, said a private car carrying the trio skidded off the road after its driver lost control of the vehicle, leaving them dead.
Deceased Jahed is the nephew of the owner.
Officials of Bangladesh consulate in Muscat have assured that they will take necessary steps to ensure quick and hassle free return of the bodies to Bangladesh, said Rezaul.