3 dead in Chapainawabganj road crash

Three paddy field workers were killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and an electric rickshaw in Nachole upazila of Chapainawabganj district on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Rezaul Karim, son of Yunus Ali, Tosiqul Islam, son of Tajemul, and Alauddin Haque, son of Nazrul Islam of Gomostapur upazila.

The accident took place at Dhansuramor around 9:30am when the Nachole-bound truck carrying paddy hit the e-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction.