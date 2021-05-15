3 dead in Chapainawabganj road crash

Three paddy field workers were killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and an electric rickshaw in Nachole upazila of Chapainawabganj district on Saturday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Rezaul Karim, son of Yunus Ali, Tosiqul Islam, son of Tajemul, and Alauddin Haque, son of Nazrul Islam of Gomostapur upazila.
The accident took place at Dhansuramor around 9:30am when the Nachole-bound truck carrying paddy hit the e-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction.
The impact of the collision was such that the e-rickshaw overturned, and three died on the spot.
Cops were alerted by passersby and a team from the local police station and fire station rushed to the spot and sent the injured to Nachole Upazila Health Complex.
Five of the injured have been shifted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital as their condition is said to be critical, police said.
A probe has been ordered into the accident, an official said.