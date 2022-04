Three people were killed as a power tiller plunged into a ditch at North Bejugalia area of Hatiya upazila in Noakhali on Friday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Md Rubel, 25, son of Mohammad Abdul Quddus' of Ward 7 of Tamaruddin Union, Belal Hossain, 26, son of Abdul Malek and Abdul Mannan's son Md. Delwar Hossain of the same ward.