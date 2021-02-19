3 die as truck hits bike in Brahmanbaria

Three persons returning home on a bike have been killed after being hit by a speeding truck in Brahmanbaria, police said Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday night in the Paniarup area of the district's Kashba upazila, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Iqbal, 23, Amjad, 15, and Payel, 21.

Kashba police station officer-in-charge Md Alamgir Bhuiyan said the three died on the spot after their bike was hit by the truck. “We have seized the truck but its driver managed to flee.”