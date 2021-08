At least three persons were killed when a speedy truck hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-North Bengal highway in Sirajganj in the early hours of Wednesday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Haider Ali, 55, son of Phulchand; Khoda Baksh, 35, son of Motahar Hossain of Ullapra upazila, and Shahadat Hossain, 50, of Kamarkhand upazila. The victims were all occupants of the auto-rickshaw.