Three female students drowned and another went missing while taking bath in the Turag River at Painshile Uttarpara in Gazipur Sadar upazila on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Richi Akter, a class nine student of Bhawal Mirzapur High School, Irin, a local madrasah student and Maya Akhter, a class eight student of Bhawal Mirzapur Hazi Jamir Uddin High School.