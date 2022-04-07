3 killed, 20 injured as 4 vehicles collide in Sylhet

According to passengers of the bus, the accident occurred at 4.30 pm. The accident took place when the Jaflong-bound bus hit a motorbike as it suddenly appeared in front of it, crossing a three-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.
The three wheeler including another one were involved in the wreck as well.
Jaintapur Police officer-in-charge (OC) Golam Dastagir Ahmed confirmed that three people were killed in the accident. The bodies were sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Morgue for autopsy.
He said the bus, motorcycle and two battery-powered three-wheelers have been handed over to the highway police. However, the driver and helper of the bus managed to escape.