3 killed, 20 injured as 4 vehicles collide in Sylhet

Three people were killed and 20 more were injured as a motorcycle, a bus and two three-wheelers collided in a pile-up near Haripur Bazar in Sylhet’s Jaintapur upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased were the motorcycle rider Ataur Rahman Sunny, 30, and three-wheeler passengers Rokon Uddin, 45, and Tahmid Tasin, 10.

All bus passengers suffered injuries, police said.