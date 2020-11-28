3 killed, 25 injured in Gopalganj road accident

At least 3 people were killed and 25 more injured at a road accident in Tungipara upazila of Gopalganj on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred in Khaleker Bazar area as a bus of Dola Paribahan fell into a roadside ditch while trying to overtake another vehicle.

Monirul Islam, officer in charge of Gopalganj sadar police station, confirmed the news of deaths of three people.