3 killed, 25 injured in Gopalganj road accident

At least 3 people were killed and 25 more injured at a road accident in Tungipara upazila of Gopalganj on Saturday morning.
The accident occurred in Khaleker Bazar area as a bus of Dola Paribahan fell into a roadside ditch while trying to overtake another vehicle.
Monirul Islam, officer in charge of Gopalganj sadar police station, confirmed the news of deaths of three people.
Advertisement
He said the Dhaka-bound bus from Tungipara lost control at around 11:15am.
One of the victims died on the spot while two others died on the way to hospital, the OC added.