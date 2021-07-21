3 killed, 25 injured in Rangpur road accident

Three people were killed and 25 others injured in a head-on collision between two buses near upazila parishad office on the Dhaka-Dinajpur highway in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur district on Wednesday afternoon, reports BSS.

The incident took place around 2:00pm.

“The accident occurred when a passenger bus from Dhaka and another bus from Dinajpur hit each other from opposite directions,” assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of Rangpur Highway Circle Zahidur Rahman Chowdhury said.