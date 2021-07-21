3 killed, 25 injured in Rangpur road accident

Forces from Highway and Taraganj police station and personnel from Taraganj fire service and civil defence station rushed to the spot, rescued the injured persons and sent them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital and Taraganj Upazila Health Complex.
“Conditions of three seriously injured persons were stated to be critical at Rangpur Medical College Hospital,” the ASP said, adding that most of the injured persons were released after providing primary treatments.
Identities of the deceased persons could not be known immediately.
“Police and personnel of Taraganj fire service and civil defence station were still continuing operations to salvage the ill-fated buses,” he added.
Talking to the news agency, Taraganj Highway police station officer-in-charge Nurunnabi Prodhan said the bodies of the three deceased persons have been taken to Taraganj Highway police station.
“The process of filing a case in this connection with Taraganj police station was in progress,” the OC added.