Three teenagers were killed when a speeding bus hit their bike on Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat bridge in Barishal city on Friday evening, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Siam, son of Sumon Hawladar, Chayan Das, son of Joydeb Das, and Rabbi of Bakerganj municipality area. All of them were aged between 15 and 17 years and students of Class X.