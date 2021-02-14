3 killed as reckless bus rams into battery-run autorickshaw

A collision between a bus and an battery-run autorickshaw Saturday on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway killed three people.

The battery-run autorickshaw was heading towards Paikgacha. As the vehicle reached Chuknagar of Dumuria upazila, a speeding bus of Shamim Enterprise crashed into the easy-bike.

The deceased were identified as battery-run autorickshaw driver Yunus Ali (35) and 40-year-old passengers Habibur Rahman, and Rajibul Islam, police said.

“The rashly-driven bus killed them on the spot,” according to police.