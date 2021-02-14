3 killed as reckless bus rams into battery-run autorickshaw

A collision between a bus and an battery-run autorickshaw Saturday on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway killed three people.
The battery-run autorickshaw was heading towards Paikgacha. As the vehicle reached Chuknagar of Dumuria upazila, a speeding bus of Shamim Enterprise crashed into the easy-bike.
The deceased were identified as battery-run autorickshaw driver Yunus Ali (35) and 40-year-old passengers Habibur Rahman, and Rajibul Islam, police said.
“The rashly-driven bus killed them on the spot,” according to police.
On information, Dumuria Fire Service and Chuknagar Highway Police rushed to the spot.
“As the Dhaka-bound Shamim Enterprise’s driver was running the bus recklessly, he could not control the speed when it came across the battery-run autorickshaw,” Nasir Uddin, in-charge of Chuknagar Highway Police Outpost said.
“After the rescue, we sent the bodies to Khulna Medical College Hospital,” Tanvir Hasan, in-charge of Dumuria Fire Service, said.