3 killed in Bandarban road accident

Three people were killed and five others injured as a jeep locally called Chander Gari plunged into a ditch on Thanchi-Likri Road on Thursday morning, BSS reports.

The deceased mostly labourers were identified as Md Ashu, hailed from Cox’s Bazar district, Md Hossain, from Chattogram and Payel Bom, from Thanchi Upazila. .

Officer-in-charge of Thanchi Thana Md Sifuddin Anowar said the accident occurred as the driver of the Chander Gari lost his control over steering in Tin Kilometer area on the road. Ashu, Hossain and Payel Bom died on the spot.

The Chander Gari was heading towards Thanchi. Injured people were admitted to Bandarban Sadar Hospital.