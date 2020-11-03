3 killed in Chandpur road crash

Three people were killed in Chandpur’s Faridganj upazila on Monday after a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle, reports UNB.

The deceased Jahid Hossain, 18, Raihan, 17, and Al Amin, 16, worked for a local internet service provider company.

Their motorcycle collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, Officer-in-Charge of Faridganj police station Shahid Hossain said.

Jahid died on the spot while Raihan and Al Amin died after being taken to the hospital.

“We seized the vehicle and arrested the auto-rickshaw driver Monir, too,” Shahid Hossain said.