At least three people, including two women, were killed after a truck hit an auto rickshaw head-on in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram on Monday, reports UNB.

Two other people were injured in the accident which occurred near Boilgaon area around noon.

Police are yet to identify the victims. Banshkhali Police Station's duty officer assistant sub-inspector Jahangir Alam said three people died on the spot after the collision. The injured were hospitalised after rescue, he said.