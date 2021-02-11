3 killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident

A road accident in Cox’s Bazar left three persons, including a child, dead and five others injured on Wednesday, UNB reports.
The accident occurred on the Teknaf-Cox’s Bazar road around 10:00am.
A passenger bus and an autorickshaw collided head-on, leaving three-wheeler passenger Salamat Ullah, 55, and his son Nazrul, 30, dead on the spot.
Members of Hoikyang police outpost rescued the injured and took them to Palangkhali Goyalmara MFH Hospital and seized the bus.
A young girl, aged about 8, died at the hospital, local sources said.
Five of the victims have been shifted to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for better treatment. Hospital sources say two of them are in critical condition.
Teknaf Model Police Station’s officer-in-charge Md Abdul Alim said they have so far received information about deaths of three persons in the accident.