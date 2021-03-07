3 killed in Cox’s Bazar road crash

Three people were killed and seven others injured when a truck ploughed through a footpath at Kalatoli Dolphin Chattar in Cox’s Bazar district town on Saturday night, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased were identified as Momena Begum, 70, of Kalatoli (South) village, Mohamamd Shahadat Hossain and advocate Osman Goni, of Chakaria upazila.

The cement-laden truck ploughed through a footpath around 11:30pm, leaving 10 people injured, said Manirul Gias, officer-in-charge of sadar police station.

The injured were taken to Sadar Hospital where three people succumbed to their injuries.