3 killed in Feni road crash

The deceased are the pickup’s driver Md Sujan of Chandradighalia village in Gopalganj district, helper Shamim Hasan, a resident of Gobindapur in Madaripur district and Shahidul Islam of Alampur Sanyasitla village of Bholahat branch of Chapainawabganj.
Witnesses said a chattogram bound pickup van overturned after it crashed into a tree in front of the Baghdad Convention Center at Bogdadiya in Chanuya union around 5:00am.
Monirul Islam, in-charge of Fazilpur highway police outpost, said the injured were rushed to Feni General Hospital where the physician declared them dead.