3 killed in Gaibandha road crash

The incident occurred in front of a petrol pump on the Rangpur-Bogra highway at around 6:00pm.
Palashbari fire service station officer Syed Mohammad Imran said a CNG was traveling from Gobindganj to Dhaperhat in Sadullapur with five passengers. When the CNG reached the petrol pump, a truck coming from behind hit the CNG leaving three dead on the spot and injuring three others.
The injured were taken to local health complex and later shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, he said.
The driver managed to escape with the truck after the incident.