Accident

3 killed in Gaibandha road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk

At least three people were killed in a road crash in Gaibandha's Palashbari area Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased could not be identified yet, however one of them was a woman and another was the driver of the CNG autorickshaw.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The incident occurred in front of a petrol pump on the Rangpur-Bogra highway at around 6:00pm.

Palashbari fire service station officer Syed Mohammad Imran said a CNG was traveling from Gobindganj to Dhaperhat in Sadullapur with five passengers. When the CNG reached the petrol pump, a truck coming from behind hit the CNG leaving three dead on the spot and injuring three others.

Advertisement

The injured were taken to local health complex and later shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, he said.

The driver managed to escape with the truck after the incident.

Read more from Accident
Advertisement