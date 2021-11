Three men were killed and another injured when a pick-up van ploughed into them on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the MC Bazar area of Gazipur's in the early hours of Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Tofazzal Hossain, son of Shohor Ali of Mymensingh district, Abdul Majid Jony, son of Abul Hossain of Chuadanga, and Ibrahim Habib, son of Abdul Haque of Khulna district.