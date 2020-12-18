3 killed in Kishoreganj road crash

At least three people were killed and three others injured as a truck collided head-on with a CNG autorickshaw in Kalikaprasad area of Bhairab in Kishoreganj on Thursday, UNB reports.

Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhairab Police Station Md Mamunur Rahman said a truck plunged into a roadside ditch after hitting a CNG autorickshaw in the afternoon.

The accident killed a man on the spot and two others died after being taken to the hospital, said the OC.

Police seized the truck, but only after the driver managed to flee.

Meanwhile, road accidents continue to spike in Bangladesh, with the Road Safety Foundation (RSF), an advocacy group for less dangerous roads, reported 439 deaths from 417 accidents in November.

