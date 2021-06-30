3 killed in Satkhira road crash

Advertisement
The deceased were identified as Mamun Hossain, 17, son of Jahangir Hossain of Alipur union, Ashraful Islam, 25, son of Taslima Khatun and Sajib, 19, son of Mofizul Islam of the same union.
Debhata Police Station OC Biplob Kumar Saha said the three youths were on their way to Satkhira on a motorcycle.
Their motorcycle hit an electricity pole while giving passage to a freight truck near the Parulia High School area.
Three of them died on the spot, the OC said.
Their bodies were recovered and sent to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue.