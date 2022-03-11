3 killed in separate road crashes in Chattogram’s Hathazari

The deceased was identified as Jhinu Akhter ,27, wife of Habibullah, an expatriate in Mekhal Union.
Her two children and the motorcycle driver were seriously injured in the accident.
The injured are Tasnia, 3, Mohid, 8, and motorcyclist Saiful Amin, 18.
Locals said, Jhinu Akhter, along with her children were coming from Charia area by auto rickshaw at 5:30 pm. When they reached the board school area, it collided with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, leaving them injured.
Later, they were rushed to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Jhinu dead.
Meanwhile, an unidentified motorcyclist was killed and another one injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck at Napit Ghata area of Hathazari Raozan Highway this evening.
Himu Majumder, the physician of Upazila health complex confirmed the matter.
In Najumiahat, a young man was killed and five others injured when a private car hit a parked covered van around 7.30 am on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Asif, 22.
Alauddin, assistant sub-inspector of CMCH Police Outpost said that 6 people were injured in the accident.
Later, they were rushed to the Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where Asif was declared dead on arrival, he added.