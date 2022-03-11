3 killed in separate road crashes in Chattogram’s Hathazari

The deceased was identified as Jhinu Akhter ,27, wife of Habibullah, an expatriate in Mekhal Union.

Her two children and the motorcycle driver were seriously injured in the accident.

The injured are Tasnia, 3, Mohid, 8, and motorcyclist Saiful Amin, 18.

Locals said, Jhinu Akhter, along with her children were coming from Charia area by auto rickshaw at 5:30 pm. When they reached the board school area, it collided with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, leaving them injured.