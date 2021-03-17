3 patients die as DMCH's ICU catches fire

At least three patients died after a fire broke out at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the coronavirus unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 8.10am on Wednesday morning.
DMCH’s director brigadier general Nazmul Haque said three patients have died while transferring them from the ICU unit. None of the deceased were burnt, he added.
The identities of these three patients are not known yet.
DMCH director Nazmul Haque said, smoke came out after the fire broke out in the ICU unit. The officers and workers of the hospital transferred the patients to another ICU unit of the hospital when three of the patients died. However, none of them were burnt in the fire.
He further said the fire spread quickly from the oxygen line. Many of the equipment of the ICU unit were burnt in this incident resulting in huge casualties.
Kamrul Hasan, a duty officer in the control room of the fire service, said five of their units brought the fire under control around 8.30am. The cause of the fire and the damage will be reported later, he added.