3 pedestrians die in Narayanganj road mishap

Three pedestrians were killed as a bus crushed them in Kanchpur bus stand area this morning, reports BSS.
The deceased were identified as Abu Bakar Siddique, 20, hailed from Kachpur area, Ohidul, 32, an inhabitant in Rangpur district and Sojib Sarker, 28, a resident in Chandpur district.
The bus ran over them when they were crossing the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the aforesaid area around 11:30am, said Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Kanchpur highway police station.
The pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital where they died, he said, adding the bodies were sent to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue.