3 RMG workers burnt in Narayanganj factory fire

The injured were identified as -Mamun, 27, Jibon, 20 and Parvej, 28.
They have been admitted to the Burn Unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
Riaz, a colleague of the victims, said that the workers were on a break and getting ready for the night shift when there was a sudden explosion, and the fire broke out.
Of the injured, Parvej and Mamun are in critical condition suffering from 100 per cent burns, while Jibon has 30 per cent burns, according to SM Ayub Hossain, Resident Surgeon of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.