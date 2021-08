Three Rohingya children including two siblings drowned in a pond at Bhahshanchar in Hatiya of Noakhali on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased are Jamal Hossain, 9, and Anisur Rahman Anis, 6, sons of Dalilur Rahman and Mohammad Hafsa, 5, son of Abdur Sabur. They are the residence of 54 no. cluster of Rohingya camp at Bhashanchar.